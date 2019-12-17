A Pre-Christmas Cold Front Moving In!

Clouds will stubbornly linger, but skies will clear overnight and looking much colder again tomorrow morning with lows back in the 30s. Be sure to make any cold weather preps before going to bed tonight through Thursday night, as temperatures will bottom out at or near freezing through Friday morning. Sunshine returns in full tomorrow and sticks around through Thursday. Despite the sun, chilly air remains with highs at best in the low to mid 50s through the end of the work week. Clouds increase in coverage again on Friday before rain chances return over the weekend. Expect 30-50% coverage of showers off-and-on Saturday through Monday and eventually a warming trend kicking-off early next week. Afternoon highs will climb back into the mid-upper 60s, running noticeably warmer than average as we close in on the Christmas holidays.