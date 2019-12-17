Shelters to open in Lee County, Ala. if tornado watch issued

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Shelters will open in Lee County Monday night if a tornado watch is issued.
According to the Lee County Emergency Management Agency, the shelters will not open until a tornado watch is issued.
See designated shelters below:
Providence Baptist Church (East Campus)
2807 Lee Road 166
Opelika, Alabama 36804
Greater Peace Baptist Church
650 Jeter Avenue
Opelika, Alabama 36801
Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church
784 Lee Road 298
Smiths Station, Alabama 36877
Southern Union Community College (Basement of Business & Technology Center)
1701 Lafayette Parkway
Opelika, Alabama 36801
Greene Hall of Auburn University
1130 Wire Road
Auburn, Alabama 36832
Auburn University’s Ralph Brown Draughon Library
231 Mell Street
Auburn, Alabama 36949
