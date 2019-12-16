Strong to Severe Storms Possible for Some Overnight / Early Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Strong to severe storms are in progress to our west, and we are keeping a close eye on things tonight. The threat to our west will be much more significant since instability - the energy needed to sustain storms - is lacking around here for the most part. We'll track those storms into our area overnight, with the main risk coming from 3 AM to 10 AM ET. While a brief, spin-up tornado can't be ruled out, straight-line winds will most likely be the primary threat by the time the storms make their way into our area. As the storms move out tomorrow afternoon, colder temperatures will follow - look for most of the afternoon to be spent in the 40s and 50s on Tuesday. We will stay colder than average through the weekend with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s. Rain chances will return on Saturday and Sunday, but how much we get and what the coverage will be isn't set in stone yet. A peek ahead to next week finds a warming trend on the way for Monday through Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.