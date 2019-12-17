Suspect wanted in Opelika for theft at Walgreens

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted in Opelika for theft at Walgreens.
The incident was reported Saturday, Dec. 14 at around 10:18 p.m.
Police say the suspect placed several items from the vitamin aisle and frozen meals from the store’s freezer in a carry basket. He left the store without paying.
The suspect left the parking lot in an unknown vehicle.
Anyone with information about the case or the suspect is asked to call the Opelika Police Department at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8656.
