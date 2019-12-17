Traffic Alert: Over turned trailer blocking lanes in Troup County

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An overturned tractor trailer full of car parts is blocking lanes in Troup County. The accident was on I-75 South Bound just before the Georgia 18 Interchange (MP 3).
Traffic is currently being diverted around the scene at the KIA boulevard exit (MP 6) returning to I-85 at Georgia 18 (MP 2).
Since the turn over occurred, there has been an estimate time of four hours to clear.
Georgia Dept. of Transportation is suggesting travelers use alternate routes if traveling locally.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.