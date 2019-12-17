Troup County collects over 150 donations for Toys for Tots

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A successful toy drive was conducted for the Marine Corps Toys for Tots. Over 150 donations were made. The donations made go to benefit children of Troup County and the donations go towards The Empty Stocking Fund of LaGrange and Hogansville and the local Salvation Army.
The drive was held for a total of three weeks, where residents had many locations and opportunities to donate. This was organized to support those in need during the holiday.
The Troup County Board of Commissioners would like to thank all those who participated in the toy drive and contributed to the success of giving back to those in need within our community by donating to Toys for Tots.
Marine Corps Toys for Toys was founded from the directive of the Marine Corps in 1991. The program generally provides toys and books for children up to age 12. The goal of their public charity is to help provide hope through the gift of Christmas to the less fortunate children of America.
