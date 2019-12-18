CVCC holds fall pinning ceremony for health sciences dept.

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - It was a rewarding day Tuesday for students at Chattahoochee Valley Community College (CVCC) in Phenix City.
The college held its fall pinning ceremony for the health sciences department.
Nursing, nursing assistant, and medical assistant students received their degrees. Students were pinned throughout the ceremony.
“The health sciences department gets to honor our own and so even though they’re graduating, and they have met the requirements for graduation, it’s a separate ceremony just to signify that they are reaching out and going to be professionals in their prospective choice of health professions,” said Bridgett Jackson, Dean of Health Sciences.
The health sciences program at CVCC has grown significantly within the last year. As a result, this year was the first year a fall ceremony was held.
