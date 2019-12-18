Georgia Power customers can expect a higher bill in 2020

By Alex Jones | December 18, 2019 at 11:24 AM EST - Updated December 19 at 10:01 AM

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Bills will be going up in the first of the year for Georgia Power’s customers across the state.

The Georgia Public Service Commission voted four to one for a plan that is projected to cost customers an additional $1.77 billion over the next three years.

The company says it needs the money to cover rising costs.

A Georgia Power spokesman says a residential customer who uses 1,000-kilowatt hours of power a month will see bills rise by nearly six dollars a month beginning January 1.

