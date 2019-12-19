Clouds Increase Friday; Rain Returns Over the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will see another cold start going into Friday morning with lows in the 20s and 30s across the Valley. Clouds will increase during the afternoon and evening, but rain coverage will stay at zero through the day. By the time we head into the weekend, look for an area of low pressure to come up out of the Gulf and provide rain chances area-wide. It won't be a washout on Saturday, but I think scattered showers will be possible at just about any point during the day, and especially Saturday night into Sunday. Sunday looks like a washout in many communities, so if you do have outdoor plans, Saturday will be the 'better' of the two weekend days. For next week, rain may linger into Monday, but right now we still believe Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. The weather through the end of next week also looks dry and mild, but we will keep an eye on things for you!