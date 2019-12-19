Cold and Dry for Now, but Changes Soon to Come

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Dry sunshine in abundance again for Thursday, though despite the decent dose of Vitamin D, temperatures have fallen to at or below freezing again this morning. Expect another frigid start on Friday, but more clouds will stream in throughout the day before rain chances return over the weekend. A developing area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico will bring a surge of tropical moisture to the Deep South with rainfall totals of up to 3-5” possible by Monday. Today and tomorrow though remain dry with highs in the 50s, which will hold steady through the weekend with the clouds and rain around. For now, it looks like the first half of Saturday could start off dry (though cloudy), but better rain coverage by the evening hours and widespread rain in store for Sunday. Some rain may linger into Monday, but the weather turns dry and tranquil again by Christmas Eve. Expect cool mornings for the Christmas holiday in the 40s, but milder and comfortable afternoons with highs will into the 60s. No chance of a White Christmas here!