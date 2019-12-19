Columbus man wanted for Tenn. man’s murder at LaGrange Motel 6

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A Tennessee man is dead after a shooting at Motel 6 in LaGrange.
LaGrange police officers were dispatched to the Motel 6 in the 1500 block of LaFayette Pkwy. at approximately 9:29 p.m. om Dec. 18. in reference to shots fired in the area.
People in the area told officers they heard what they thought was a firecracker. While investigating, 911 dispatchers received a call and hang up from the same area.
Officers were able to locate the victim lying on the sidewalk in front of room 317 suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. They were able to identify him as 31-year-old Jeffery Flansburg of Smyrna, Tenn.
Flansburg was taken to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.
Police determined that at least two other people were involved in an altercation with Flansburg just before the shooting. The suspects were seen leaving the area in a red Chevrolet Cruze. The vehicle was registered to a Columbus man.
With the help of Columbus police, investigators were able to locate the vehicle and obtain arrest warrants for 27-year-old Tony Galvan Renaso of Columbus on charges of murder.
Police expect more arrest warrants to be issued in this case.
Anyone with information on Renaso’s whereabouts is asked to contact LPD at 706-883-2621 or 706-883-2614.
