Gov. Ivey awards grants to east Ala. domestic violence, sexual assault centers

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is awarding thousands of dollars in grants to domestic violence and sexual assault centers serving east Alabama.
Gov. Ivey is awarding $20,448 to the Domestic Violence Intervention Center in Opelika that provides services to victims in Chambers, Lee, Macon, Randolph, and Tallapoosa counties.
She also awarded $14,389 to Rape Counselors of East Alabama, which is based in Auburn and offers assistance to victims in Chambers, Lee, Macon, and Tallapoosa counties.
“Victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault should have a place to seek refuge and receive help,” Gov. Ivey said. “These agencies fulfill that need for victims in east Alabama by offering free, professional services when the need arises.”
Gov. Ivey previously awarded grants to both agencies for services that include 24-hour availability, emergency shelter, hospital accompaniment and court assistance.
The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grants from funds provided by the U.S. Department of Justice.
