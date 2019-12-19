How to keep your kids safe from guns as they snoop for holiday gifts

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As the holidays are here now, it’s important to remember children may be searching through homes looking for their presents.
You want to make sure they stay safe and do not find something dangerous, like unsecured guns.
The best advice is to lock up your weapon -- either in a safe, with a bolt lock or a cable lock. But the best thing, according to both the police and the public, is to educate children.
“First and foremost, teach your kids about gun safety,” one local mom said, “and how to react around it. Keep them locked up and away from kids. Make sure that even if they do come across it they know how to handle it, not to touch it or play with it.”
While your kids are home for the holidays, it’s important to remember they may be snooping around for presents. Lt. Tim Wynn with the Columbus Police Department said it’s important to remember to keep your guns away from gifts.
“If you don’t have a safe or a place you can secure the firearm, at least separate the firearm from the ammunition,” Wynn said.
Safes, locks, and cables are just a few ways to secure guns. But curiosity runs rampant in children. So, Wynn said it’s important not to forbid your child from knowing anything about the gun. He said education is key.
“Let the kids see the gun, let them hold the gun, you’re right there with them. Let them see and explain to them that this is not something you play with. This is something that can hurt you really badly. If friends are over, no one touches these guns,” Wynn said.
“As long as the kids are educated of the damage they can do as well as the security of keeping it in a safe place in the house, it puts everything in perspective," said and peace of mind keeping it all safe so kids don’t make bad choices,” one local father said.
Wynn said safes can be relatively expensive, but locks can cost as low as just a few bucks. But safety is worth every penny.
