McKnight, Coppin State visit Miami

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. McGusty, Dejan Vasiljevic, Rodney Miller Jr. and Sam Waardenburg have collectively accounted for 56 percent of Miami's scoring this season. For Coppin State, McKnight, Dejuan Clayton, Andrew Robinson and Aaron Robinson have combined to account for 68 percent of all Coppin State scoring, including 72 percent of the team's points over its last five games.MIGHTY MCKNIGHT: McKnight has connected on 28.2 percent of the 78 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 14 over the last three games. He's also made 76 percent of his foul shots this season.