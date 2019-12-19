Northside High School student fighting period poverty in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many women across the country struggle to afford necessary feminine hygiene products and one Northside High School student is hoping to lower that number in the Columbus area.
Charity Hardnett volunteered over the summer at a local women’s shelter and noticed that no feminine hygiene products came in as donations, only clothes. She said this made her wonder, “How are these women getting by each month? They’re soiling their clothes.”
This led Hardnett to start the organization Point. Blank. Period. which works to alleviate period poverty by providing feminine hygiene products to those with financial restraints.
Hardnett says that women make up the majority of the Columbus population that lives beneath the poverty line.
Point. Blank. Period. receives donations that they then donate to local women’s shelters, the MCSD Student Repository Center, and Carver High School’s Closet of Hope.
To get more donations they can disperse to the community, Point. Blank. Period. is holding a collection event on Saturday, Dec. 21 starting at 11:00 a.m. at New Destiny Church located at 1726 Boxwood Place in Columbus.
