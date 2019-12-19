Staying motivated all year long to achieve New Year’s Resolutions

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Each year, millions of Americans make resolutions during the New Year. Losing weight and exercising typically top the list.
Erin Carter with Orangetheory Fitness says accountability is key if you’re trying to get in shape in the new year. Carter says finding something you like doing and mixing it up can help you hold yourself accountable.
“Mixing in cardio, strength training. You know, maybe if you like some yoga, Zumba. People like different things, but finding something that you will like I think will incentivize you to go back there more," Carter said.
Carter says another big factor in accountability is having a workout buddy. She says it’s all about finding the community and camaraderie that encourages you to keep coming back through the door.
Carter says carving out the time in your day and week for fitness is also very important for accountability.
“Not just saying, ‘I’m going to make it to the gym later,’ but going ahead and the night before putting your gym bag in the car making sure that you’re prepared. Preparation is key and pre-booking classes if you enjoy group fitness like we do here. We encourage people to prebook classes at least one or two weeks in advance,” Carter explained.
Carter shares what the most rewarding aspect of seeing people stick with their fitness goals is.
“The most rewarding part is definitely seeing people achieve their fitness goals and also break down the barriers that they thought would hinder them for life. Whether it’s a new PR on the tread or picking up weights they thought they never would, it’s amazing," Carter said.
Other popular New Year’s Resolutions include picking up a new hobby, saving more money and getting organized.
