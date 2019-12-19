TRAFFIC ALERT: US Hwy. 80 closed after major accident in Upatoi

UPATOI, Ga. (WTVM) - A major accident on U.S. Hwy 80 just east of Upatoi has left traffic blocked for those driving westbound.
The two-vehicle crash is said to have occurred between Upatoi and Geneva on Hwy. 80 near Layfield Rd. and Chaucer Lane.
Traffic in the westbound lane is currently blocked and there is no expected time for it to reopen.
There is also no word at this time on if any injuries were sustained in the accident.
Drivers should avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story. Keep with News Leader 9 on air and online for the latest details.
