UCF puts streak on line vs OU

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Central Florida has leaned on senior leadership this year while Oklahoma has been fueled heavily by freshmen. For the Knights, seniors Collin Smith, Dazon Ingram, Ceasar DeJesus and Darin Green Jr. have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team's scoring. On the other hand, freshmen Austin Reaves, Kristian Doolittle and De'Vion Harmon have collectively accounted for 55 percent of Oklahoma's scoring this season and 60 percent of the team's points over its last five games.ACCURATE AUSTIN: Reaves has connected on 29.5 percent of the 61 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 34 over the last five games. He's also made 82.8 percent of his foul shots this season.