Arrest warrant issued for second suspect in murder at Motel 6 in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department has identified a second suspect involved in a murder at Motel 6.
An arrest warrant for murder has been issued for 32-year-old Joshua Osterman of Columbus. 27-year-old Tony Renaso of Columbus was the first suspect identified in the murder.
LaGrange police officers were dispatched to the Motel 6 in the 1500 block of LaFayette Pkwy. at approximately 9:29 p.m. om Dec. 18. in reference to shots fired in the area.
Officers located 31-year-old Jeffery Flansburg of Smyrna, Tennessee lying on the sidewalk in front of room 317 suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. Flansburg was taken to Well Star West Georgia Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.
Anyone with information on Osterman’s whereabouts is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
