Carnival: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) _ Carnival Corp. (CCL) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $423 million.
The Miami-based company said it had net income of 61 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 62 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.
The cruise operator posted revenue of $4.78 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.6 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $2.99 billion, or $4.32 per share. Revenue was reported as $20.83 billion.
For the current quarter ending in March, Carnival expects its per-share earnings to range from 47 cents to 51 cents.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.30 to $4.60 per share.
Carnival shares have fallen slightly more than 5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 28%. The stock has declined 15% in the last 12 months.
