Children in Phenix City receive holiday gifts at ‘Christmas at the Courthouse’

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Christmas came early for some children in Phenix City.
Children age 12 and under received a special gift from Russell County Commissioner Ronnie Reed and his Christmas party on Friday.
Families were treated to food and won bikes from a raffle. Reed said after the party is over, he will continue to help families in need.
"When this thing is over, it don't stop,” said Reed. “I continue to help people. There are many more people that we're committed to help. We have quite a few people that didn't show up, that I'm going to try and help after this thing is over. So, it don't stop here."
Reed said his helping hands don’t stop with the people in his district. He said if he can, he’s happy to help anyone in Russell County.
