Defendants appeal latest motion in case of teen killed by CPD officer in 2016

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Defendants in the case of a teen who was shot and killed by a Columbus police officer in 2016 are appealing the latest motion in the case.
Christian Redwine and two others were involved in a police chase from Columbus to Phenix City that ended in gunfire.
Redwine died on the scene and the other two sustained injuries but survives. The victims’ families are alleging that former officer Allen Brown violated their constitutional rights by improperly pursuing the car and by subjecting the teens to excessive force and unreasonable seizure, as well as being deliberately indifferent to Redwine’s serious injuries.
The most recent action in the legal battle is the District Court denied summary judgment as to some of the claims against the City of Columbus and Brown. The defendants are now appealing that motion.
See the summary request and appeal below:
