Grand Canyon plays E. Illinois

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: George Dixon is averaging 13.5 points and 9.3 rebounds to lead the way for the Panthers. Marvin Johnson is also a key contributor, producing 10.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game. The Antelopes have been led by Alessandro Lever, who is averaging 14.5 points and 5.3 rebounds.ACCURATE ALESSANDRO: Lever has connected on 35 percent of the 40 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 7 for 16 over the last five games. He's also converted 69.7 percent of his free throws this season.