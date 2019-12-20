Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard has had surgery on his left knee that raises anew questions about his long-term health. The fourth-year pro has had at least two other knee operations and at least one on each knee. Despite his issues in the past the Dolphins signed him to a $76.5 million, five-year contract in May. It was the most lucrative deal ever for a cornerback. Coach Brian Flores is declining to discuss the nature of the latest surgery and will not say whether he expects Howard to be ready for the offseason program.