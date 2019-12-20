JB’s Dollar Scoop restaurant in Columbus serves free meals to the community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One Columbus restaurant had cars flooding its parking lot hours before it opened Friday as free food was served for the day.
Victor Pervatt, the landlord of JB’s Dollar Scoop’s building, donated money to feed the community, while JB’s staffers worked hard at serving.
Community members patiently waited for their carryout boxes to be filled with food such as fried chicken, pork chops, and macaroni and cheese. This was not the first time Pervatt has made such a generous contribution.
JB’s ran this free food event in 2017 and they were shocked by the turnout.
"It turned out really good,” said Pervatt. “She fed about 700 people that time. She's expecting to feed at least that this time. I've been running this little cabinet shop behind here since I was seven years old. Trying to help the community out and giving a little advertisement for JB's restaurant. Just trying to give back near Christmas."
JB’s is hoping to run this same event next year to give back during the season of giving.
