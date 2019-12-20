Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MST

PHOENIX (AP) — Advocates and lawmakers in Arizona are calling on federal authorities to release a Guatemalan asylum-seeker from immigration detention while she appeals her case so that she could be reunited with her niece. Maria is the only living relative to the 6-year-old girl she's raised as her own. After a gang killed all their relatives, Maria brought the girl to the U.S. to ask for asylum. But the government took the girl from Maria, sending her to a shelter more than 2,000 miles away because Maria didn't have any paperwork to prove she was the girl's primary caregiver.