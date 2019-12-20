Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. MST

ARMED MAN-STORE EVACUATED
Armed man results in store evacuation; no immediate arrest
GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Goodyear police say no immediate arrest was made after officers responded to a report of a man with a gun in a Walmart store in the Phoenix suburb early Friday. Police say management of the 24-hour store evacuated employees and shoppers, no shots were fired and no injuries were reported.According to police, the man was uncooperative and then ran out of the back of the store after police arrived and made contact with him.Police set up a perimeter but couldn't immediately find the man.He was described as Hispanic, in his mid 30s and about 5-foot-5 (1.6 meters) with facial tattoos. He was wearing a Dallas Cowboys coat and hat.
POLICE SHOOTING-ARIZONA
Arizona officer involved in shooting; outlets say body seen
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Department of Public Safety says an officer was involved in a shooting in Tempe late Thursday night and several local news outlets reported that a dead body was observed lying on a street at the scene. Two outlets also reported that a DPS vehicle with apparent bullet holes was observed leaving the scene. The DPS released a brief statement that confirmed only that a shooting involving at least one officer had occurred without providing any details. A DPS spokesman responded to a request for additional information by saying officials were gathering information and hoped to release a statement later Friday. The incident occurred before midnight near Loop 202 and Scottsdale Road.
VEHICULAR HOMICIDE SENTENCING
Arizona man gets 15-year prison term for vehicular homicide
PHOENIX (AP) — A northern Arizona man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for vehicular homicide. Prosecutors say Alonzo Anagal previously had pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and assault of a child resulting in serious bodily injury. They say Anagal was driving while intoxicated in January on Highway 160 on the Navajo Nation. Prosecutors say two people in another vehicle died in the crash including a small child and a third person was seriously injured. After the crash, Anagal’s blood-alcohol concentration was tested and found to be .221. That's far above Arizona's legal blood-alcohol limit of 0.08% for drivers.
AP-US-PHOENIX-AIRPORT-RIDE-HAILING-
Uber, Lyft to stop Phoenix airport trips over higher fees
PHOENIX (AP) — Uber and Lyft say they'll make good on their threats to stop taking customers to and from the airport in the nation's fifth-largest city after Phoenix decided to raise fees on ride-hailing companies. They haven't announced exact dates for stopping airport operations but said it'd be before the higher fees start on Feb. 1. The change is expected to create confusion for travelers used to opening a phone app to catch a ride to or from the one of the largest commercial airports in the U.S. Phoenix approved the fee increases Wednesday after a study showed airports in many other cities charge ride-hailing companies more for pickups and drop-offs.
AP-US-ELECTED-OFFICIAL-ADOPTION-FRAUD
Arizona politician's alleged adoption aide pleads guilty
PHOENIX (AP) — A woman accused of aiding a politician in metro Phoenix in what authorities say was an illegal adoption scheme involving women from the Marshall Islands has pleaded guilty to conspiracy and theft charges. Lynwood Jennet admitted in court Thursday that she helped arrange benefits from Arizona's Medicaid program for expecting mothers who did not reside in the state. Authorities say Jennet arranged the health benefits at the direction of Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen, who also works as an adoption attorney. They say the scheme cost the state $800,000. Petersen has pleaded not guilty to similar charges and to human smuggling charges.
IMMIGRATION CRACKDOWN-COMPLAINT
Letter: Officers felt unsafe enacting Trump asylum crackdown
HOUSTON (AP) — U.S. border officers who were charged with turning away asylum seekers coming from Mexico accused their leadership of misleading the public and disregarding concerns for their own safety, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press. A March 2019 letter sent to the head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection demanded that he intervene to ensure its front-line employees “are not injured or killed” enforcing the Trump administration policy.
AP-US-IMMIGRATION-FAMILY-SEPARATION
Officials call for asylum-seeker release, reunion with niece
PHOENIX (AP) — Advocates and lawmakers in Arizona are calling on federal authorities to release a Guatemalan asylum-seeker from immigration detention while she appeals her case so that she could be reunited with her niece. Maria is the only living relative to the 6-year-old girl she's raised as her own. After a gang killed all their relatives, Maria brought the girl to the U.S. to ask for asylum. But the government took the girl from Maria, sending her to a shelter more than 2,000 miles away because Maria didn't have any paperwork to prove she was the girl's primary caregiver.
HIGHWAY DELAYS-ARTILLERY TESTS
Artillery testing expected to cause Arizona highway delays
YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Department of Transportation has advised motorists to expect temporary road closures later this week on Highway 95 due to U.S. Army artillery testing. The Yuma Sun reports the Army plans to conduct tests Saturday at the Yuma Proving Ground. An Army official says the road will be closed three times in 30-minute intervals between 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. The road closures are scheduled in both directions between milepost 45 at Imperial Dam Road and milepost 70. Road crews will direct motorists through the work zone. The Army says schedules are subject to change.