Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EST

AP-US-COLD-CASE-MURDER-FLORIDA
New DNA testing in 1981 murder leads Florida police to coach
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Detectives say they have solved the 1981 killing of a Florida woman using advanced DNA testing that led them to the football coach of one of her sons. The Lakeland Police Department said 58-year-old Joseph Clinton Mills has been arrested on charges he raped and killed Linda Patterson Slaten. Police say her 12 and 15-year-old sons were sleeping in their rooms the night the 31-year-old woman was killed. Mills told detectives he twisted a wire hanger around her neck while having sex. Fingerprints from an unrelated 1984 arrest and recent DNA gathered by detectives matched evidence from the crime scene.
OFFICER SHOOTING-DOG
Florida cop shoots self while trying to shoot charging dog
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a South Florida police officer is recovering after shooting himself in the hand while attempting to shoot a dog that charged toward him. Lt. Mark Leone of the Davie Police Department says it happened Friday morning in the Fort Lauderdale suburb. He says as the officer attempted to shoot the charging dog, he instinctively held his hand out to protect himself. The bullet struck his hand. Another officer tied a belt around the man's arm to help stop the bleeding. The officer's injuries aren't considered life-threatening. The dog was grazed by the bullet.
CHILD PORN ARRESTS
Florida man accused of sexually assaulting unconscious teen
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida have arrested a 50-year-old man after investigators found videos and photos of an assault on a seemingly unconscious child. Palm Beach County Sheriff's officials say Richard Van Fossen Jr. was arrested Dec. 5 after a search of his home yielded child porn images. But additional charges were filed Wednesday after detectives saw the images of the teen being assaulted. Detectives began an investigation after a someone alerted the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children. Van Fossen's attorney tells the Palm Beach Post his client plans to plead not guilty.
JOBLESS NUMBERS
Florida's jobless rate dips to 3.1% _ lowest since 2006
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida officials say employers added nearly 202,000 private-sector jobs in November and helped the state's unemployment rate fall to its lowest level in more than a decade. The 3.1% jobless rate for November is the lowest since March 2006 and outpaced the national rate of 3.5%. The governor's office says it was the sixth straight month of job growth in the state, with the number of jobs increasing by 2.6%. That's a full percent better than the rest of the country. The governor's office says that only twice in the past 40 years has the unemployment rate been as low.
COURT DEPUTY-JURORS
Jury sent home when court deputy suggests finding man guilty
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida court deputy is accused of telling jurors to find a man on trial guilty. Defense attorney Richard Rosenbaum tells the South Florida SunSentinel that another Broward County Sheriff's deputy overheard Deputy Roberto Aspuru make the suggestion to jurors last week. His client faces aggravated battery charges in a 2013 shooting case. Rosenbaum says a couple of the jurors laughed at the suggestion that was made before the panel was sworn in and just before opening statements were set to begin. The judge sent the six-member panel home. Aspuru is on restricted duty pending an investigation.
AP-US-SCI-BOEING-CREW-CAPSULE
Boeing capsule launches to wrong orbit, skips space station
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Boeing's new Starliner capsule is in the wrong orbit after launching for the first time and will have to skip its visit to the International Space Station. Friday's liftoff from Cape Canaveral, Florida, went well until a half-hour into the flight, a crucial dress rehearsal before launching astronauts next year. The Starliner _ empty except for a test dummy and station supplies _ burned too much fuel trying to get into the right orbit. Boeing says it has no idea why the spacecraft timer failed to work properly. The capsule will land in New Mexico as early as Sunday.
OFFICER ASSAULT-FLORIDA
Prosecutor resigns from women's group after officer's arrest
MIAMI (AP) — An assistant state attorney who declined to bring charges against a South Florida police officer indicted by federal prosecutors on similar charges has stepped down as chair of a prominent women's rights group. Officials from The Women's Fund Miami-Dade told the Miami Herald that Johnette Hardiman submitted her resignation Thursday due to repercussions from the case. Last week, the FBI arrested Hialeah Sgt. Jesus Menocal Jr. He pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of denying civil rights to two women. Hardiman came under scrutiny after the newspaper reported she didn't interview three alleged victims before dismissing them as lacking credibility.
OFFICER SHOT
Suspect caught, killed after shooting Florida police captain
EUSTIS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities have killed a man they say shot a Florida police captain near a gas station. The shooting prompted a large manhunt Thursday that ended after a helicopter pilot saw the 38-year-old suspect Jayson Colvin hiding under a canoe. He exchanged gunfire with authorities and was killed. Eustis police Officer Lauren Brown confirmed that authorities engaged Colvin and that he is deceased. Authorities said he has a lengthy rap sheet and that they were familiar with him. Capt. Gary Winheim was alert and talking when he was airlifted to the hospital. He's listed in stable condition.
FLORIDA AIRPORT CRASH
Truck slams through baggage carousel at Florida airport
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — A man slammed his pickup truck through a baggage carousel area and into a car rental counter at a Florida airport, narrowly missing two employees behind the counter. Florida Highway Patrol officials say Juan Monsivis was speeding when he smashed through a chain link fence on the edge of Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport early Thursday. The last flight had landed about 20 minutes earlier so the airport was quiet. The airport estimated the crash caused more than $250,000 in damage, saying it would have to replace a pricey luggage carousel.
NAVAL AIR STATION SHOOTING-RESTRICTIONS
Pentagon: Screenings show no new threats after Navy shooting
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says the Defense Department has completed security screenings of all Saudi Arabian students in the U.S. for military training and found no indications of any immediate threat. The additional vetting comes nearly two weeks after a Saudi student killed three people and injured eight others at a Florida Navy base. The Pentagon will expand its role in vetting international students who come into the country for military training. The Pentagon last week ordered a broad review of the screening procedures in response to the recent deadly shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola by a Saudi aviation student.