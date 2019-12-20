Lee Co. tornado survivor receives new home from relief organization before Christmas

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - More than nine months after a deadly tornado hit East Alabama, one relief organization is continuing to give back this holiday season.
One woman who rose to internet fame for thanking God after the storm is now thanking God for something new.
Earnestine Reese’s home was all but destroyed in March 3rd’s storms. You may remember the viral video of her thanking God for sparing her life. Now, she’s thanking Samaritan’s Purse for a new home built from the ground up.
From her original home, only her prayer closet was left standing. But now, she’s amazed by her new gift.
“Seeing how good God has been and how it’s just so magnificently made, every little nail, every little wall, every little piece,” Reese said.
Now the East Alabama resident is officially back at home once again just in time for Christmas.
“Oh honey this is the greatest present ever," Reese said. "I can’t think of no other present I would want than this. I just never thought that I would have a new home.”
“We’re here today to dedicate this house to God and to say thank you Lord for saving not only her life and that of her family, but to give him the praise and the glory,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse said.
Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian relief organization, is handing over the keys and dedicating the home. Reese’s new home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a safe room with concrete, steel-reinforced walls, but most importantly—a prayer closet.
“Oh just like Jesus, “[it’s]paid in full,” Reese said.
For the first time in more than nine months, Reese is going to be able to sleep in her own home tonight.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.