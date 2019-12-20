Lee County Sheriff’s Office hosts personal safety and protection course for citizens

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Law enforcement in Lee County is making sure people stay safe during the holidays.
Sheriff Jay Jones and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office hosted a personal safety training course on Thursday. They gave tips on how to protect yourself at home, work, and when you’re out.
"It's always important to stay safe and make sure you and your family stay safe,” said Agt. Jessica Dailey with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. “There's always criminals in the world and we want to stay away from them and not make ourselves become victims of crimes, even as small as property crimes and things being stolen from your house, all the way up to just you being abducted."
The sheriff said courses like this one are important, especially in the wake of the recent kidnappings of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney and Aniah Blanchard.
