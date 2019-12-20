Local congressmen weigh in on president impeachment

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the impeachment taking the nation by storm, News Leader 9 is bringing you a local perspective.
Representatives from four of our local congressmen and women spoke with WTVM.
The House needed at least 216 votes for both the Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress articles of impeachment.
Second District Congressman Sanford Bishop of Georgia voted yes to both articles stating. “Based on Trump’s own words, conduct, and the evidence from credible witnesses, there is no other option but to impeach,” Bishop said.
Alabama Congresswoman Martha Roby, from the second district, voted no to both. “The American people simply deserve better and it has severely discounted the tenets of our Democratic system,” she said.
Similarly, Drew Ferguson of Georgia's third district, said, "Our voice will be heard, and we will fight back against this partisan, unfair and corrupt impeachment process."
Our Washington Bureau reached out to Alabama's third district Congressman Mike Rogers.
He shared his thoughts on Speaker Nancy Pelosi waiting to send the articles to the Senate.
"I’d like for them to quickly dispatch this because we have work to do. We’ve got a lot that could be done with prescription drugs in particular. We just now this week have seen the dam break, and we’re going to pass USMCA, and we passed the national defense authorization act last week. There’s much more to do. We’ve got to get this silliness behind us and get on with the country’s business,” Rogers said.
The press secretaries from these DC offices have said their phones have been ringing off the hook as constituents and press call to ask about their district’s vote. We will continue to follow the impeachment process and our local congressmen and women as this case moves forward to the Senate.
