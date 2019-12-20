Military families receive surprise at Exchange on Ft. Benning

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - About 30 military families got a much-welcomed surprise Friday at the Exchange on Fort Benning, which is the military’s department store.
Families thought they were going to the Exchange to find out which one of their names would be drawn to have their layaway paid off.
“And the winner is, everybody!,” Santa announced.
The non-profit organization, Pay Away the Layaway, is paying for close to $5,000 worth of Christmas presents. This includes a toy jeep for Sandra Wesley’s grandson.
“I couldn’t believe it. I’ve never won anything in my life, so I was just here to just have fun and I nearly fell out of my chair. It was awesome," Wesley said.
The Exchange employees also enjoyed the surprise.
“The build-up. The anticipation of our customers wanting to know if they were going to be the winners. Some of them thought they would not win and to be able to do this for every one of them that were here was awesome," said Tamala McCoy, store manager of the Fort Benning Exchange.
Georgie Mae Porter is thankful to have a little extra help this holiday season.
“It helps me out with my grandson, my two grandkids so, he wanted this and I was saying I had to put it on there because I didn’t have the money at the time. So, I had it, but now I can add a little more to it and they’ll be happy about it. So, I’m very blessed," Porter said.
The money that Pay Away the Layaway is using at the Exchange comes from an anonymous source. This is the first time Pay Away the Layaway has surprised families at the Fort Benning Exchange.
The Army and Air Force Exchange Service selected multiple locations across the United States that they change up every year so a different set of heroes can be honored.
