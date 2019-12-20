Miss Georgia named first runner-up in Miss America 2020 Competition

Miss GA Victoria Hill competing in Miss America preliminaries (Source: Miss America Organization)
By Alex Jones | December 20, 2019 at 8:17 AM EST - Updated December 20 at 11:40 AM

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTVM) - After winning two preliminary rounds in the Miss America 2020 competition, the young woman representing the Peach State has been named the first runner-up to the crown.

Miss Georgia Victoria Hill won the talent portion of the first night of preliminaries and the on-stage question portion of the second night of preliminaries.

Hill and Miss Virginia Camilee Schrier were the final two women vying for the Miss America crown at the Mohegan Sun Arena during the finals. Miss Virginia was named Miss America 2020.

The competition was hosted by Access Hollywood co-anchors Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover and featured celebrity judges Lauren Ash, Karamo Brown and Kelly Rowland.

Hill was crowned Miss Georgia in Columbus in June.

