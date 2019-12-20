Former Ft. Benning Garrison Commander promoted to Ft. Rucker’s Brigadier General

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The National Infantry Museum in Columbus hosted a promotion ceremony on Thursday.
Col. Andrew C. Hilmes, U.S. Army Combat Readiness director of Army Safety, and former Fort Benning Garrison Commander, is now the Brigadier General assigned to Fort Rucker in Alabama.
Hilmes said the honor is something he’s dreamt about his entire life.
The ceremony was warmly received by family, friends, and a host of peers and soldier who Hilmes has had the pleasure of serving with over the years.
