Safe Kids Columbus hosts annual bike helmet giveaway for children in the community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Christmas came early for some children in the Chattahoochee Valley.
Safe Kids Columbus hosted its annual helmet giveaway on Thursday.
The giveaway took place at the Columbus Public Library on Macon Road. The event was Safe Kids’ third and final helmet giveaway this week.
Organizers said many children will receive bikes for Christmas, so it’s important to have a helmet to go along with it. Not only did children receive free helmets, they were also treated to Christmas cookies, hot chocolate, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.
