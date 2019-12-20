Suspect facing theft charges in Troup Co. after multiple guns, ammunition recovered from home

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect was arrested in Troup County Friday on theft charges.
40-year-old Matthew Wilson Strickland is charged with felony theft by taking after a search warrant was executed at a home on Indian Bend Drive in LaGrange.
According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, they received information that a possible stolen ATV from Heard County was on the property. During the execution, a stolen Yamaha Rhino, multiple guns and ammunition, and 21 grams of meth were recovered.
Strickland is also charged with felony probation violation.
