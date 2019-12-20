Suspect facing theft charges in Troup Co. after multiple guns, ammunition recovered from home

Suspect facing theft charges in Troup Co. after multiple guns, ammunition recovered from home
Suspect facing theft charges in Troup Co. after multiple guns, ammunition recovered from home (Source: Troup County Sheriff's Office)
By Olivia Gunn | December 20, 2019 at 2:32 PM EST - Updated December 20 at 2:35 PM

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect was arrested in Troup County Friday on theft charges.

40-year-old Matthew Wilson Strickland is charged with felony theft by taking after a search warrant was executed at a home on Indian Bend Drive in LaGrange.

According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, they received information that a possible stolen ATV from Heard County was on the property. During the execution, a stolen Yamaha Rhino, multiple guns and ammunition, and 21 grams of meth were recovered.

Strickland is also charged with felony probation violation.

Suspect facing theft charges in Troup Co. after multiple guns, ammunition recovered from home
Suspect facing theft charges in Troup Co. after multiple guns, ammunition recovered from home (Source: Troup County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.