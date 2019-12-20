WATCH: Chuck Leonard’s final newscast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In June 1981, Chuck Leonard joined WTVM. Now, 38 years later, Chuck is retiring.
The City of Columbus has named today Chuck Leonard Day and Dinglewood Pharmacy is selling the Chuck Leonard dog today. Chuck also received proclamations from Phenix City and Auburn University.
Fond memories from current and former WTVM team members who worked with Chuck peppered the newscast that also featured appearances from Chuck’s wife and Cheryl’s husband.
WTVM Executive Producer Brittany Santiago put together some of Chuck’s best bloopers throughout the years.
Watch all of Chuck’s final newscast in the videos below!
