Cold & Blustery Rain This Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While Saturday won't be a washout, rain chances will gradually increase throughout the day as low pressure strengthens over the Gulf of Mexico, and moves in our general direction.
Sunday looks quite wet, with frequent rain bands as the low passes through the region. It’ll be blustery too, with peak wind gusts in the 30-40MPH range. I recommend securing loose objects & Christmas decorations outdoors. Clouds & Showers will linger into Monday, though it won’t be nearly as wet & windy as Sunday. To add insult to injury, highs will only be in the 50s, and lows will be in the 40s through Monday.
Sunshine returns Christmas Eve, and the rest of Christmas week looks gorgeous with lots of sun, highs in the 60s, and lows in the 40s!
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.