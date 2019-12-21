Cold & Blustery Rain This Weekend

Sunday looks quite wet, with frequent rain bands as the low passes through the region. It’ll be blustery too, with peak wind gusts in the 30-40MPH range. I recommend securing loose objects & Christmas decorations outdoors. Clouds & Showers will linger into Monday, though it won’t be nearly as wet & windy as Sunday. To add insult to injury, highs will only be in the 50s, and lows will be in the 40s through Monday.