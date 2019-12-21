Gulf Low To Bring Rain & Wind

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Low pressure will develop over the Gulf of Mexico tonight, and will cross over the area, bringing rainy & windy conditions this weekend. Scattered showers will move across the Valley on Saturday, with cloudy breaks in between. Rain coverage & intensity will increase overnight Saturday.
Sunday will be a washout, with frequent rain bands as low pressure makes its closest approach. It'll be quite blustery, with peak wind gusts in the 30-40MPH range. I recommend securing loose objects & Christmas decorations. Clouds & Showers will linger into Monday, though it won't be nearly as wet & windy as Sunday.
Highs will only be in the 50s, and lows will be in the 40s Saturday through Monday. Rainfall totals will generally be in the 1-3″ range.
The good news is sunshine returns Christmas Eve, and the rest of Christmas week looks gorgeous with lots of sun, highs in the 60s, and lows in the 40s!
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.