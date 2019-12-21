LaGrange police investigating shots fired inside hotel room at Econo Lodge

LaGrange, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is investigating shots fire inside a hotel room Saturday morning.
The incident happened at the Econo Lodge Hotel on Whitesville Road. Police responded to the scene at
around 3:30 a.m. According to police, the two victims checked into their room at around 2:30 a.m. After going to bed, two shots were fired into their room.
Surveillance video shows a red SUV fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department.
