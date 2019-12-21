Military dad surprises north Alabama child by coming home for Christmas

HOLLYWOOD, Ala. (WAFF) - A young student in Hollywood, Alabama got the ultimate surprise this Christmas.
Keaton Parker has really missed his father, who’s been serving in Afghanistan. Keaton wrote to Santa to ask for help getting his father home.
Much to Keaton’s surprise, that wish came true.
Will Parker stepped out to surprise his son during the Hollywood School Christmas Program. What followed was a loving embrace and applause from the crowd.
The Hollywood Police Department posted the video on their Facebook page.
