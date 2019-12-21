Tips to prevent food borne illnesses during the holidays

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A great-tasting meal is nice, but a safely prepared meal is even better.
One out of six Americans will get sick from food poisoning this year, according to Georgia’s West Central Health District.
To make sure you and your family are safe this holiday season, you should take safety precautions while cooking. Make sure you’re always washing your hands while you’re cooking, especially if you’re handling meat. This will help to avoid cross-contaminating
A thermometer can also be a great investment. It’s’ important to not leave your food out for more than two hours.
“Put your food away after it's cooled, then put it away and if you want to eat again, take it out and just reheat it,” said Columbus resident Shelley Moore. “It's not a big deal to reheat. We always want the easy way out, but it’s better to stay safe and not let your food sit out for an extended period of time.”
It’s easy to leave food sitting out after eating dinner, but you should make sure you’re refrigerating your food and properly freezing within two hours of it being cooked and left out.
