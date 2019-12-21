Zebra, 3 other animals shot and killed at south Alabama farm

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Authorities are working to find the people responsible for killing four animals at a farm in Covington County.
Sheriff Blake Turman confirmed a zebra, a cow and two miniature horses were shot multiple times on Academy Drive Thursday night or Friday morning.
A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and convictions of those responsible.
If you have any information about this case, please contact the Covington County Sheriffs Department at 334-427-4911, the Andalusia Police Department 334-222-1155 or Richard Holt 334-488-4429.
