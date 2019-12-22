Citizens of LaGrange celebrate the Christmas season with candlelight caroling

By Alex Jones | December 22, 2019 at 4:52 PM EST - Updated December 22 at 4:52 PM

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - 'Tis the season for new holiday traditions and the people of LaGrange are finding some new traditions with candlelight caroling LaFayette Square.

Candlelight caroling is a place for community voices to come together to celebrate the Christmas season in song.

Bob Goehring, a LaGrange citizen, brought the idea to the city after learning about a similar event in New Orleans that began 40 years ago.

“It seems to be a perfect fit for our community. We hope that caroling LaFayette Square will become a beloved holiday tradition for LaGrange,” said Barbie Watts with the Downtown LaGrange Development Authority.

There was a great turnout of people from old to young.

