Citizens of LaGrange celebrate the Christmas season with candlelight caroling

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - 'Tis the season for new holiday traditions and the people of LaGrange are finding some new traditions with candlelight caroling LaFayette Square.
Candlelight caroling is a place for community voices to come together to celebrate the Christmas season in song.
Bob Goehring, a LaGrange citizen, brought the idea to the city after learning about a similar event in New Orleans that began 40 years ago.
“It seems to be a perfect fit for our community. We hope that caroling LaFayette Square will become a beloved holiday tradition for LaGrange,” said Barbie Watts with the Downtown LaGrange Development Authority.
There was a great turnout of people from old to young.
