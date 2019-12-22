Point Blank Period: Feminine hygiene products collected to help women in need in Columbus community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Items were collected Saturday in Columbus for an initiative to help women and girls in the community.
Point Blank Period was started by Northside High School student, Charity Hardnett, to help alleviate period poverty for females who cannot afford feminine hygiene products.
The items that were collected will be passed out Monday at several locations, such as the House of Mercy, the Closet of Hope at Carver High School, and the student repository. Products will also be taken downtown.
"Tampons and pads are taxed at a luxury, but they are really a necessity and they are very expensive,” said Charity Hardnett, founder of Point Blank Period. “So, for women who are in poverty here in our community, it's really hard to provide and to get them. So, they have to make sacrifices every month to get them for themselves and for their family members."
The goal is to give to roughly 500 women in the community.
