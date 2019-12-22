Police investigating afters shots fired into room at LaGrange hotel

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in LaGrange are investigating after shots were fired into a room at a LaGrange hotel.
The incident at the Econolodge in LaGrange is being investigated as an aggravated assault.
Officers spoke to two victims who say they checked into their hotel room and were in bed when shots rang out into their room on Dec. 21.
Authorities have surveillance footage of a red SUV fleeing the scene at a high speed.
No injuries were reported in this incident and there is no word on any suspect at this time.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.