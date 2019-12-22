Sunday Super Soaker!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A very wet start to your Sunday, and those cold rain showers look to persist for the rest of the day as a stormy area of low pressure moves across the region. To make matters worse, winds will be on the increase, with gusts as high as 30-40MPH possible this this afternoon into tonight. I recommend securing loose objects & Christmas decorations.
Showers will linger into Monday, though it won't be as wet, with some dry breaks mixed in.
Weather looks fantastic for Christmas Eve & Christmas Day, with lots of sunshine, highs in the 60s, and lows in the 40s.
The rest of the week looks warm & dry, with a mix of sun & clouds, and highs near 70. Some patchy fog is possible each morning. Rain doesn’t return to the forecast until next weekend.
