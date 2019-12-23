Columbus city closures for Christmas and New Year holidays

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the holidays fast approaching, city services will be closing for a few days to observe the holiday.
The local Columbus Consolidated Government will be closed Wednesday, Dec. 25, Thursday, Dec. 26, & Wednesday, Jan. 1.
The following services will also be closed:
- 311 Citizens Service Center - Closed Wednesday, Dec. 25, Thursday, Dec. 26, & Wednesday, Jan. 1
- Columbus Civic Center - Closed Wednesday, Dec. 25, Thursday, Dec. 26, & Wednesday, Jan. 1
- Columbus Ice Rink - Closed Wednesday, Dec. 25 & Thursday, Dec. 26, open with scheduled programming on Wednesday, Jan. 1
- Parks and Recreation - Closed Wednesday, Dec. 25, Thursday, Dec. 26, & Wednesday, Jan. 1
- Animal Control - Closed Wednesday, Dec. 25, Thursday, Dec. 26, & Wednesday, Jan. 1
- METRA Bus Service - No bus services on Wednesday, Dec. 25 and Wednesday, Jan. 1; Saturday bus schedule run on Thursday, Dec. 26
- Recorder’s Court - No hearings on Wednesday, Dec. 25 and Wednesday, Jan. 1; bond hearings at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26
Yard waste will not be collected on Wednesday, Dec. 24. Garbage will not be collected on Wednesday, Dec. 25 or Wednesday, Jan. 1. The normal Thursday waste collection route will be run on Thursday, Dec. 26.
All emergency services will remain open throughout the closure.
