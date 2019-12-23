Columbus teen organizes Keep Columbus Warm initiative, hosts clothing drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - 17-year-old Josiah Robinson hates the thought of community members not having warm clothes when the temperature drops.
He may only be a senior in high school, but Robinson knew his passion for service would allow him to reach his goal.
He created the Keep Columbus Warm campaign to collect winter clothes and accessories for those in need in the Chattahoochee Valley. Dec. 23 marked his second annual clothing drive to distribute the clothes to community members.
Dozens of volunteers came to unpack the clothes and decorate the gymnasium, including Robinson’s high school counselor, Auburn Randolph.
“Watching him grow from a freshman to the man he is today is amazing, and I’m very proud of him,” Randolph said.
Randolph was not the only one impressed with Robinson’s clothing drive.
Mayor Skip Henderson surprised Robinson at the Frank Chester Recreation Center, presenting him with a proclamation.
“To sum it up, it’s a recognition of a young man who actually saw a need in the community. A lot of us recognize what should be done, but so few of us take the initiative to fix it. That’s just what he did. It’s just acknowledging the fact that he cared enough about the people in his hometown that he wanted to make a difference...and he has," Mayor Henderson said.
Mayor Henderson declared December 23, 2019 as Josiah Robinson Keep Columbus Warm Day.
Robinson was touched by the gesture, saying, “I’m glad he came out. He brought some clothes and he was so supportive throughout the whole process since I met with him earlier this month. I was just in shock, it’s so humbling, and I’m at a loss for words.”
Mayor Henderson continued, “The fact that he’s a teenager...we hear so many negative things about young people, but there are so many people like Josiah out there that are just young people striving to make the world a better place...and he’s doing it one warm coat at a time.”
Robinson’s plans for next year include opening more donation box sites, spreading the initiative beyond the tri-city area, and finding a big space to distribute the clothing.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.