Ga. officials remember Senator Greg Kirk

Greg Kirk, Georgia’s District 13 senator, passed away Sunday after a lengthy battle with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, a rare cancer that affects the liver and small intestine. WALB sat with Kirk a few days before his passing. Diagnosed in June, Kirk said his health wasn’t well but he continued to fight for the love of his family and South Georgia. Rosalyn Kirk, his wife, was at his side during the interview — her hand never leaving his. Kirk was elected to the Georgia Senate in 2014. He represented several southwest Georgia counties, including Crisp, Lee, Tift and Worth.