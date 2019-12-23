GBI searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in August murder in Webster Co.

PRESTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Webster County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they believe to be responsible for an August murder in Preston.
Authorities say 26-year-old Altravius Jamar Jones is wanted in connection to a murder that took place on August 10.
Jones is to be considered armed and dangerous. His whereabouts are unknown at this time.
Jones stands approximately 6′2″ tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact GBI investigators at 229-931-2439 or the Webster County Sheriff’s Office at 229-828-7712.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.